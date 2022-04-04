Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan Gifts Gold Coins To 35 Technicians Following The Grand Success Of 'RRR'

Actor Ram Charan surprised his team when he invited them for a lunch at his place. However, that was not all, the actor went on and gifted each of them a 1 tola gold coin to appreciate their efforts for 'RRR'.

Ram Charan Gifts Gold Coins To 35 Technicians Following The Grand Success Of 'RRR'
Ram Charan Instagram/ @alwaysramcharan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 7:37 pm

‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan, who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the grand movie, is enjoying success. As the SS Rajamouli directorial gathers money from around the nation, the actor decided on appreciating his team with some gold coins.

Before he left for Mumbai, Ram Charan invited around 35 technicians who worked on the movie for a lunch at his place. As per Latestly, the actor had a chat with various department heads as the technicians invited were from cinematography, direction and other fields. 

Not only the lunch, but Ram Charan also went on to surprise them all with a gold coin weighing 1 tola which is about 11.6 grams. The actor has for sure won the hearts of the audience by this gesture. He then proceeded to Mumbai, where a huge crowd of fans greeted him and wished him for the epic success of the movie. 

Related stories

‘RRR’ Movie Review: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan And Jr NTR Bring In An Epic Scale Big-Screen Entertainer

Ram Charan's Hit Film, 'Rangasthalam' To Release In Hindi In Feb 2022

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims


‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli is set in the 1920s and revolves around the fictional take on the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars actors Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment RRR RRR Collections Ram Charan SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Alia Bhatt Token Of Appreciation Art And Entertainment Ram Charan South India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru