Ram Charan Gifts Gold Coins To 35 Technicians Following The Grand Success Of 'RRR'

‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan, who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the grand movie, is enjoying success. As the SS Rajamouli directorial gathers money from around the nation, the actor decided on appreciating his team with some gold coins.

Before he left for Mumbai, Ram Charan invited around 35 technicians who worked on the movie for a lunch at his place. As per Latestly, the actor had a chat with various department heads as the technicians invited were from cinematography, direction and other fields.

Not only the lunch, but Ram Charan also went on to surprise them all with a gold coin weighing 1 tola which is about 11.6 grams. The actor has for sure won the hearts of the audience by this gesture. He then proceeded to Mumbai, where a huge crowd of fans greeted him and wished him for the epic success of the movie.

‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli is set in the 1920s and revolves around the fictional take on the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars actors Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others.