Ram Charan 39th Birthday: ‘RRR’ Star Keeps His Calm As He Is Mobbed By Photogs During His Visit To Tirupati Temple

Ram Charan turns 39 today. The actor was spotted at the famous Tirupati temple earlier today. He had gone to visit the temple with his wife, Upasana Kamineni and their newborn baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela. While he was there at the temple for a brief time, he was mobbed all over by photographers. A video of the same is now going viral all over social media where you can see how hard Ram Charan is trying to keep his calm.