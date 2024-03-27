Ram Charan 39th Birthday: ‘RRR’ Star Keeps His Calm As He Is Mobbed By Photogs During His Visit To Tirupati Temple

Ram Charan turns 39 today. The actor was spotted at the famous Tirupati temple earlier today. He had gone to visit the temple with his wife, Upasana Kamineni and their newborn baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela. While he was there at the temple for a brief time, he was mobbed all over by photographers. A video of the same is now going viral all over social media where you can see how hard Ram Charan is trying to keep his calm.
Check out the video right here:
Ram Charan sported a very traditional veshti and a shirt as he went in to offer prayers on his birthday. Upasana Kamineni, at the same time, was seen in a traditional saree. What was so good about the couple was that they made sure that their daughter Klin wasn’t exposed to the flashlights of the photogs. Upasana Kamineni held Klin Kaara Konidela tights to herself as they walked in and out of the temple for the prayers.
Ram Charan landed at the Renigunta Airport the last evening. He was mobbed at the airport as well. It was difficult for him, and the family, to make their out of the airport, and videos of the same have also surfaced on social media. However, at every juncture, Ram Charan kept his calm and made sure that his family was always at a safe distance from the paparazzi.
On the work front, the ‘RRR’ star will soon be seen in ‘Game Changer’. A song from the film was released a little while earlier marking his birthday. The film has been directed by Shankar and it also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. From what has been reported, Ram Charan will be seen in the character of an IAS Officer by the name of Ram Madan. Kiara Advani will be playing the love interest who is also a fellow IAS Officer.
Here’s wishing Ram Charan a very happy birthday.