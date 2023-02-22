Rakul Preet Singh On Her Marriage Rumours: Was Supposed To Get Married In November, Want To Ask 'How Was It?'

Rakul Preet Singh has now opened up about the speculations around her ‘wedding’, which according to her was supposed to take place last November. Her statement comes months after rumours of her wedding were doing the rounds. It was actually last year that Rakul announced that she is in a relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani via a social media post.

Soon after, reports claimed that Rakul will get married in November. After she refuted them, it was touted that she will get married in 2023 and her brother Aman had confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, when Rakul was asked if she Googles her own name, Rakul told Dainik Bhaskar, "That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask 'how was it?'. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health."

Rakul was also asked about what she likes other than acting. She told the Hindi daily, “To cook bad food is a unique skill. I can teach anyone how to make the worst of a dish.”

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in."

Rakul was last seen in ‘Thank God’. She will next be seen in ‘Indian 2’ along with Kamal Hassan. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is a sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’ and also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar. She also has an untitled film, that also features Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor, in the pipeline.