Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajshree Thakur On Her Role In 'Appnapan': Pallavi is Resilient, Much Like Me

TV actress Rajshree Thakur talks about her role in 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 2:29 pm

Popular TV actress Rajshree Thakur talks about her character, Pallavi, who is a single mother and a strong-headed personality. She is starring opposite Cezanne Khan, who plays the role of Nikhil. The duo plays an estranged couple with five children.

Thakur says: "Pallavi simply inspires me. She has been through so much and is still going through so much turmoil in her life and yet, she stands with her head held high. In the narrative that viewers are watching currently, Pallavi is stuck between two worlds, and both are engulfing her: her children, the ones who went away with Nikhil, hate her; and her cafe that has been taken away from her."

The 'Shaadi Mubarak' actress adds that she is proud of her on-screen character. "Pallavi knows that she needs to face everything but has not lost her ground. I am proud of the way Pallavi, as a female character, has been written. She is a single mother living with three kids and her mother, separated from her husband and yet, not dependent on anyone."

"Pallavi is resilient, much like me. I just hope that the character remains strong-willed and does not let anyone sway her from her beliefs," concludes Thakur.

'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs from IANS]

