Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Bollywood, Praises Rakhi Sawant For Her Support

Actress Rakhi Sawant was recently seen at ‘BB 15’ co-contestant Shamita Shetty's birthday celebration where businessman Raj Kundra lavished her with compliments.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:32 pm

Businessman Raj Kundra along with wife and actress Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated his sister-in-law actress Shamita Shetty's birthday. He hosted the party at his restaurant, and a number of celebrities showed up. Actress Rakhi Sawant was also seen at Shamita Shetty's birthday party, where she captured a fun selfie video with Kundra.

Kundra praised Sawant in a video shared by the actress. He said, ““This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what's right.”

The businessman was heard criticising Bollywood for failing to support him during his time of need. He supposedly was referring to his difficult time in prison for his alleged involvement in a porn production and distribution case.

Kundra issued a statement months after he was released on bail, breaking his silence on the entire controversy.

He said, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture.”

Shamita Shetty celebrated her 43rd birthday on February 2. Elder sister, Shilpa Shetty, shared a slew of throwback photos from their childhood to wish her sister a happy birthday. She wrote, “This is how I want to see u always HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always (sic).”

