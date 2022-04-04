Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Rahul Sipligunj, Known For 'Drugs Free Hyderabad' Song, Detained After A Police Raid At A Pub

Singer Rahul Sipligunj is famous all over for rapping the 'Drugs Free Hyderabad' song to spread awareness. Ironically, the singer was amongst many who were detained by the police after a raid on the Pudding and Mink Pub.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj Instagram/ @sipligunjrahul

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 7:41 pm

Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, who got fame after he rapped ‘Drugs free Hyderabad’ at an awareness program, was amongst the celebrities who were detained at the Pudding and Mink Pub on Sunday (April 3).

Sipligunj, was amongst the guests who were invited by the North Zone place to an awareness program. The event was also attended by the City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi. 

To inspire the students who were present for the event, Sipligunj sang a song. After the program concluded, the singer took to Twitter to express his feelings and said that it was a great experience. Check out his tweet below:

The police, however, are yet to confirm if Sipligunj had consumed cocaine. The singer was later released on Sunday evening (April 3) with 147 other people who were detained. 

