Rahul Sipligunj, Known For 'Drugs Free Hyderabad' Song, Detained After A Police Raid At A Pub

Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, who got fame after he rapped ‘Drugs free Hyderabad’ at an awareness program, was amongst the celebrities who were detained at the Pudding and Mink Pub on Sunday (April 3).

Sipligunj, was amongst the guests who were invited by the North Zone place to an awareness program. The event was also attended by the City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi.

To inspire the students who were present for the event, Sipligunj sang a song. After the program concluded, the singer took to Twitter to express his feelings and said that it was a great experience. Check out his tweet below:

A great initiative by Telangana police about the drug awareness and this "DRUGS FREE HYDERABAD" program stated from BORABANDA.

I'm grateful to be a part of this event and thanks to the @hyderabadcitypolice for making me to sing this #DRUGSFREEHYDERABAD song! pic.twitter.com/lT4NRSh9EZ — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) February 12, 2022

The police, however, are yet to confirm if Sipligunj had consumed cocaine. The singer was later released on Sunday evening (April 3) with 147 other people who were detained.