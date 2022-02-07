Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Pays Tribute To Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure. The versatile singer had lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages in a career spanning almost eight decades. Leading personalities from all walks of life paid rich tributes to Mangeshkar.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar through a video. He talks about the grief that surrounds him and fans of Mangeshkar post her demise. He also talks about the impact that Mangeshkaar had on him as an artiste and gives condolences to her family.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan commenced the video by stating, "Salaam to everyone, aaj ka din bohot hi sogvaar din duniya-e-mausiki ke liye. Isse gamgeen din bohot maine apni life mei kaam mehsoos kre hai, aaj Lata Mangeshkar sahiba iss duniya se ek haki ki duniya mei muntakil hogyi hai. Aur peeche laakhon karodo arbo kharbo jo unke fans hai aur aane waali nasle bhi jo unki fan hongi. Ye essa makaam jo hai haar artiste ko naseeb nai hota bohot kaam artiste hai jinme saar e feras jo hai Lata mangeshkar sahiba hai. Generations unko sunti aayi apni zindagi mei aab aane waali jo paudh hai unko sunegi but unke liye unfotunate situation ye hogi ki Lata Mangeshkar sahiba iss duniya mei nai hongi unko live nai dekh paenge. (Today is a very sad day for the world of music. I have felt very less sad days like this in my life, Lata Mangeshkar has left this world and went to a diferrent reality. She has left behind her crores of fans and the future generation who would have been her fan. This level is not achieved by many artiste and Lata Mangeshkar is at the top. Generations have been listening to her, and the coming generation would also listen to her but the unfortunate situation would be they wont be able to see her live.)"

"Mere lafz bohot chote hai, unki sakshiaat bohot badi sakshiaat hai, aur hamesha apne fann ke liye hum jaise aur hamare baad aane waale jitte fankaar hai, unke fan hai unhe sikhate rahenge apnni gayki ke badolat aur jaise unhone iss faan-e-mausikhi ki khidmaat ki hai. Iss gharane nei, jo Mangeshkaar gharana hai ki particular unka mai kahunga unhone jitna yogdaan dia hai mauseekhi ke faan ko esse yogdaan haar koi nai de paega. Bohot Dukhdayi din hai aur humare paas bs ek dua hai, dua hi hamara brief hai ki dua jo hai khuda tk pohochti hai aur duaa-e-mafraat dil hi taaur paar farmate hai, aur hamesha karte rahenge khaskar Lata ji ke liye, aur khaas taur pe Mangeshkaar family ke liye. Jis tarah ka mehnat aur khoon paseena ek karke faan-e-mausikhi ki khidmaat krte aaye hai, humare ye jo laafz hai saath ni dete kyunki ek bohot baadi hasti ki baat kr rha hu. If I am not wrong 24 saal se wo gaa hi rhi thi magar unka saaya iss faan-e-mausikhi paar chao ki tarah, jaise ek maa hoti hai uss tarah se raha hai. To mujhe esse laag rha hai jaise mauseekhi ki jo maa hai wo humare nazro se ojhal hogyi hai aab hum unka chehra live nai dekh paenge. Upar waala unki makfarat farmae aur meri tarah se aur mere poore khandan ki taraf se mai condolense pesh krta hu. Aur hum sabhi koshish kr rhe hai ki iss gam ko kaam kre magar ye koshish hai, aur ye bhar pai nai ho paegi."

"Ek Bachchan Sahab ne kaha tha unki nazam mei maine suna tha kuch din pehle, 'maa baap kahi ni jaate, wo idhaar hi hote hai'. Toh mai Lata ji ke liye ye kehna chahunga ki wo nazaro se ojhal hue hai unki rooh hume rahegi yaahi rahegi, aur apne fans mei wo pyaar baat te rahengi, aur esse artiste ki yahi khasiyaat hoti hai ki wo maar kaar bhi nahi mara krte.(Bachchan sir had said in one of his poems i heard some time back that 'Mother and Father never leave us, they are always with us'. I want to say for Lata ji that we cant see her but her soul will always be with us, and she will continue to spread love amongst her fans. The speciality of artistes like her is they dont die even after they die.)"

"Lata Mangeshkar sahiba ab iss duniya mei nai rahi, dil nai manta, rooh ni manti, ye jo surr hai nai mante. Aur unka diya hua jo shiksha hai jo talimaat hai wo nahi mante ki essi ustaad aur essi teacher ab hum mei nai rahengi. Humnei jitna unse seekha hai, mai toh kahunga ki jo jo mike pe khada hua hai wo unke ashirwaad ke bagair mike pe khada ni ho sakta, mike pe khada hona Lata Mangeshkaar jaisi artiste ke ashirwaad ke bagair naa mumkin hai ki uska kuch ho ske. (Lata Mangeshkar is no longer with us, heart doesnt agree, soul doesnt agree and these music notes dont agree. The education and learning that she gave dont agree that a teacher like her is no longer with us. I would say every other artiste who has stood up on stage cannot stand without her blessing. If an artiste is standing in front of mike without her blessing, I dont think he/she can do much.)"

He concludes by saying, "Aur essi artiste hui hai Lata Mangeshkar sahiba ki unn dono mulkon mei kabhi bhi koi oonch neech hui hai yaa baatein hui hai magar Lata Mangeshkar sahiba nei iss chezz mei koi bhagyadaari nai rakhi naa kisi ko bura kaha hai aur naa sahi kaha hai. Unka jaisa dil tha mai dua krta hu essa dil sbhi ka ho. Aur afsos ke alawa kuch nai bacha, ye afsos jaari hai aur jaari rahega. (Lata Mangeshkar was an artiste who never came in between India-Pakistan conflict, there has been tension between the two nations but she never took sides, neither said wrong to anyone nor said right to anyone. The way her heart was, I wish everyone has a heart like that. Nothing is left apart from sadness, and this sadness will continue.)"