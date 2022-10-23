Radio's Revolutionary Effect Is Multifaceted:  RJ Salil, Radio City

In the time and age when issues related to social concerns are becoming part of conversations in our everyday lives, what’s the role of radio in bringing about change? The medium that was here even before we became too much dependent on Instagram and other social media handles hold a big role in creating awareness and change, feels RJ Salil of Radio City.

“Radio's revolutionary effect is multifaceted, with applications in information dissemination, education, and cultural integration. This is why I invest time and effort to divulge into relevant topics to create hyperlocal content that truly resonates with my audience,” he tells Outlook and adds that in today’s time, the audience has multiple content consumptions options and thus it becomes imperative to generate content that is relatable and relevant.

“We at Radio City have been focused on creating original on-air and online content where we engage with top artists, design engaging podcasts, web radio shows, and much more. In a digitally inclined world, I believe our presence on social media platforms is also essential to build a deeper connection with our audience,” says the RJ.

He says that as an RJ, one needs to be up to date on what's happening in the world. “Large societal crises have an impact on our point of view because audiences are exposed to so much western and worldwide content via various social media platforms. I believe that in the not-too-distant future, people's social awareness skills will make it easier to work together on actual issues and share information,” says Salil and adds that when global awareness has become such an urgent issue, it must be communicated to everyone through all channels.

“Discussions can lead to devising solutions that can be mutually beneficial,” says the RJ.

Salil is currently developing fresh and innovative content that gets integrated on-air as well as on social media platforms at Radio City. “Apart from The Kadak show, Kadak Currency podcast, and interviews of celebrities, there is a lot more brewing. We have also started a segment Radio City Freedom Garage from 11 am to 12noon to promote indie artists and indie music.

“Besides being an RJ, a lot of my time goes into hosting grand events. Apart from that, I would love to continue my passion for acting as I find great satisfaction in taking on roles that push me creatively and allow me to grow as a performer,” he says.

Talking about how he found his calling first as an actor, then as an RJ, he says that as he was growing up, he always harbored the desire to become a part of the entertainment world.

“I started hosting events and became involved in theatre in high school. From there, occurrences propagated and took a professional turn. By winning a radio contest, I relocated to Mumbai. I desired to accomplish something out of the usual, so I grabbed an opportunity to work as a Radio Jockey. Within a year of beginning my career as an RJ, I transitioned to TV and then to films. At that time, I took a nine-year break from radio. After a prolonged gap, I returned to my original passion of being an RJ, and I haven't left anything since then,” says Salil.

He balances a variety of roles, including VJ, RJ, acting, and TV host and he says that his disposition is extremely inquisitive, and this compels him to explore and experiment with various roles and positions.

“After spending over two decades in the media industry, I understand that the content consumption preferences of audiences are constantly evolving. As a content developer, it is crucial to comprehend the essence of the audience's needs and design concepts that are relevant and relatable. Whether as an RJ or a host, it is vital to be able to come up with spontaneous comments and think on your feet. Over the years, practicing and preparing for a variety of roles has empowered me to develop an "always ready" approach and assume charge of the entire process,” sums up the RJ.