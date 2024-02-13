Radhika Gupta: My Key Takeaway From ‘Shark Tank India’ Is That People Are Truly Limitless

Talking about the same, Radhika, said: “As an investor on 'Shark Tank India' my key takeaway has been that people are truly limitless. Pitches on the show brings out the countless possibilities of innovative ideas and business that people can think off.”

“Surprisingly these ideas are not just confined to metro cities like Mumbai or Delhi, their potential extends beyond to the very core of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The society has evolved so much that entrepreneurship sees no bounds of gender, location or age, their aspirations, abilities, and dedication is all that matters,” she shared.