Rachi Sharma: Krishna Kaul Never Takes His Work For Granted

Actress Rachi Sharma is drawing inspiration from her 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-star Krishna Kaul, saying how she has never seen the latter taking the work for granted, and his drive to give his best every time is commendable.

After the recent 20-year leap, audiences have been hooked on the journey of estranged couple Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) daughters -- Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Khushi (Simran Budharup).