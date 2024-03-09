Art & Entertainment

Raashii Khanna 'Steals Glances' In Body-Hugging Outfit At 'Yodha' Promotion

Actress Raashii Khanna, who will be soon seen in action thriller 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, set the social media ablaze with her pictures in a scintillating body-hugging outfit.

March 9, 2024
Raashii took to Instagram where she enjoys 10.8 million followers, and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot amid the promotion of 'Yodha' in Chandigarh.

In the snaps, we can see Raashii in a teal sleeveless crop top with turtleneck, paired with a matching skirt. Her makeup is all about nude brown lips and smokey eyes. She opted for a gold bangle and matching earrings.

She kept her hair parted on the side, styled in soft curls.

The diva is flaunting her perfect curves as she poses looking in the mirror. The post is captioned: "S-TEAL-ling glances."

'Yodha' is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and also stars Disha Patani and Tanuj Virwani. It is set to release in cinemas on March 15.

Raashii next has ‘Aranmanai 4’, and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline.

