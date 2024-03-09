Raashii Khanna 'Steals Glances' In Body-Hugging Outfit At 'Yodha' Promotion

Actress Raashii Khanna, who will be soon seen in action thriller 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, set the social media ablaze with her pictures in a scintillating body-hugging outfit.

Raashii took to Instagram where she enjoys 10.8 million followers, and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot amid the promotion of 'Yodha' in Chandigarh.