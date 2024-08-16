'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani are all set to embrace parenthood. Sonnalli announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. On Friday, August 16, Sonnalli announced that she and Ashesh are expecting their first child together. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Sonnalli is seen flaunting her baby bump as she munches on chips and chocolates. Ashesh is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The picture also features their pet dog, Shamsher. The second picture features Sonnalli with Shamsher.