'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani are all set to embrace parenthood. The aactress announced the pregnancy news with a cute post.

Sonnalli Seygall announces pregnancy
Sonnalli Seygall announces pregnancy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani are all set to embrace parenthood. Sonnalli announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. On Friday, August 16, Sonnalli announced that she and Ashesh are expecting their first child together. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Sonnalli is seen flaunting her baby bump as she munches on chips and chocolates. Ashesh is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The picture also features their pet dog, Shamsher. The second picture features Sonnalli with Shamsher.

Sharing the pics, Sonnalli wrote, ''From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same 💁‍♀️ Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother 🐶Overjoyed & Grateful ❤️🧿 Keep us in your prayers 🙏(sic)''. Sonnalli is due in December 2024.

Have a look at the post here.

Sonnalli and got married to her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani in June 2023. This year, they celebrated one year of their married life. To mark the special occasion, the actress shared a series of bunch of unseen pictures from their wedding. In the first picture, Ashesh is seen kissing her on the forehead. In the second picture, they are seen taking pheras. The third picture features the couple posing with their pet in a garden. ''Blessed, abundant, grateful 🙏Happy 1 to us ❤️ (sic),'' Sonnalli captioned the post.

On the professional front, Sonnalli Seygall appeared in several films including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Jai Mummy Di'. She also did web series like 'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order', and 'Anamika'. Sonnalli also featured in music videos including, 'Dholna', 'Churi', 'Ishq Da Rog', 'Jab Hum Padheya Karte The' and others.

