Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' Teaser Is Filled With Action Sequences

'James' directed by filmmaker Chetan Kumar is the last movie of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The film will release on March 17.

Puneeth Rajkumars last movie James will release on 17 March. Instagram

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:05 pm

On Friday (February 11), producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar released the official teaser for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final film ‘James’, which left fans in tears. It portrays the 'Power Star' in a stylish new avatar that appeals to a mass audience in the city.

Fans are going crazy since the release of the teaser. The 'James' action teaser has lived up to the expectations of Puneeth Rajkumar's ardent fans. Those who have seen the teaser adore the action-packed sequences starring their favourite late actor, whose image has grown even larger-than-life since his untimely death.

The teaser entailed in it a series of powerful lines. It began with a quote, “Emotions are bigger than business”, which in itself suggest the movie to have a strong underlying message. References of ‘dark market’ and’ world mafia’ suggest at a complex plot portraying a battle between the ‘good’ and the ‘evil’.

‘James’ teaser has some strong action sequences and suggests towards very strong cinematography and VFX work.

It gradually reveals each character and Puneeth Rajkumar’s character is shown in a bright light. The fans of the late actor appreciate the different look of the actor and are eager to watch the movie.

Filmmaker Chetan Kumar directed the film, which stars actress Priya Anand as the female lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. The film is set to be released on March 17, the late superstar's birthday. The film will enjoy a solo release on the week as a tribute to the late actor.

On the 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster for 'James', which features his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar. The poster depicts Puneeth Rajkumar dressed in an armed forces uniform against a battleground backdrop. He appears to be playing the role of a soldier in the film.

Outlook Newsletters

