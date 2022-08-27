Producer Shalini Chaudhary Receives 'Death Threats' From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Actor Zeishan Quadri, Files FIR

Bollywood actor, writer, director and producer Zeishan Quadri has been accused of cheating producer Shalini Chaudhary and has been booked by the Malad Police in Mumbai. Shalini complained that Zeishan borrowed her Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh and mortgaged it for Rs 12 lakh after dodging her calls for over a year. The producer also accused Zeishan of making threat calls to her.

Shalini said in a police statement, "In 2017, I was introduced to Zeishan Quadri. He needed finance for Sony Entertainment show, Crime Patrol. He has a company named Friday to Friday in which his so-called wife, Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. I knew him too so we did a Crime Patrol show together and a film called Halahal for his company. This made me gain some confidence in him."

Shalini Chaudhary stated that on June 22, 2021, Zeishan Quadri visited her house and told her son Sameer that he had an offer to produce a comedy show called April which will be aired on Sab TV. Zeishan then offered Shalini partnership in producing the show, claiming he was short on finances. After discussing the details of the show, Zeishan said that he would be required to attend many meetings but he doesn’t have a car. “He sought to borrow my Audi car and as I trusted him, I agreed to give him my car just for a few days,” said Shalini. He took her car Audi-A-6, number MH14 FM 3212.

Shalini further said, "After sometime, when I called Zeishan Qadri, he didn’t answer my call. So I messaged him on WhatsApp. At that time, he messaged that he is in Bombay High Court. A person named Jatin Sethi had filed a case of fraud of Rs 1.5 crores against him in section 420, 406 and he had gone to the Bombay High Court for bail. Later in the evening, I called him again and he didn’t answer, so I called his wife Priyanka Bassi. But she also didn't answer my calls. After that I called him again and again and I sent him many messages to inquire about my Audi car, but there was no call or message from his side."

Later, Shalini learnt that Zeishan had sold her car to a friend for Rs 12 lakh. She said, "Then I got information from somewhere that my car was sold to someone for Rs 12 lakh. I made several calls and messages to Zeishan Quadri and his wife but they did not contact me in any way and I realised that I have been cheated", reports India Today.

The producer then approached the police and based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Zeishan. Shalini said, "When I repeatedly asked Zeeshan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told him about filing a complaint in the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file FIR against Zeishan and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn't get registered. Then I came to know from RTO office that my Audi car was sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign, and with a Chandigarh number. I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer as well that I should settle the matter since I won’t get the car back now. Then I met DCP Vishal Thakur who helped me a lot. I got my FIR registered immediately, I thank him for his help."