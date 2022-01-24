Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Producer-Financier Rajubhai Shah Passes Away At 63

Rajubhai Shah, who was a producer-financier in many Bollywood projects passed away recently. He was behind big films like 'Jab We Met' and 'Bol Bachchan' as well.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 5:38 pm

The Bollywood producer-financier Rajubhai Shah recently passes away aged 63. He was in Gulmarg with his family at the time of this unfortunate incident. He had produced and financed a lot of big-budget Bollywood movies through the years.

Shah and his wife Rita had gone to Kashmir for a vacation with Jayantilal Gada, Gordhan Prabhudas Tanwani, and Pravinbhai Nanjibhai Shah and their spouses. At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Shah suffered a massive heart attack and passed away.

He was known for financing films like 'Golmaal', 'Jab We Met', 'Sarkar' and 'Bol Bachchan' which have turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. He had also worked with Ashtavinayak films and Boney Kapoor.

The final rites took place at Pawan Hans with friends and family. At the ceremony were director Sajid Khan and the managers of actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty.

 

