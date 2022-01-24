Producer-Financier Rajubhai Shah Passes Away At 63

The Bollywood producer-financier Rajubhai Shah recently passes away aged 63. He was in Gulmarg with his family at the time of this unfortunate incident. He had produced and financed a lot of big-budget Bollywood movies through the years.

Shah and his wife Rita had gone to Kashmir for a vacation with Jayantilal Gada, Gordhan Prabhudas Tanwani, and Pravinbhai Nanjibhai Shah and their spouses. At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Shah suffered a massive heart attack and passed away.

He was known for financing films like 'Golmaal', 'Jab We Met', 'Sarkar' and 'Bol Bachchan' which have turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. He had also worked with Ashtavinayak films and Boney Kapoor.

The final rites took place at Pawan Hans with friends and family. At the ceremony were director Sajid Khan and the managers of actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty.