Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Becomes Second Most Expensive Show, Here's Why

The spy thriller is a seven-episode series and aims to have spinoffs in the future

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Los Angeles after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming show Citadel
Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Los Angeles after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming show Citadel Source: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:41 am

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer 'Citadel' is making news for budget overrun and is now set to become the second most expensive show ever produced, after 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. Produced by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran, the Amazon series has finally cost much above $200 million.

The spy thriller is a seven-episode series and aims to have spinoffs in the future, with the spy characters having their own adventures in their native countries, India, Italy and Mexico.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have claimed that differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and forced the show into a round of expensive reshoots. The sources have said that the web series that was already costing at least $160 million net has an additional cost of $75 million attached to it, which would make it the second-most expensive show ever made.

The report further quotes sources which said that Amazon had reservations about early footage, with the Russo Brothers, who were busier with their other project, The Gray Man, and made a late entry. This led to “creative differences” and two competing cuts, one pushed by the Russos, the other by Appelbaum and Nemec. Soon there were two sides – Joe Russo and Appelbaum, who was the series showrunner. Appelbaum, along with Brian Kirk, who directed five out of seven episodes and line producer Sarah Bradshaw made an exit leading to expensive reshoots.

'Citadel' marks Priyanka's debut OTT project. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Citadel Amazon Prime Art And Entertainment Entertainment Indian Cinema Hollywood Hollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?

West Bengal Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 'Digital Rape' In Noida: What Is It?