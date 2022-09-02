Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Becomes Second Most Expensive Show, Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer 'Citadel' is making news for budget overrun and is now set to become the second most expensive show ever produced, after 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. Produced by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran, the Amazon series has finally cost much above $200 million.

The spy thriller is a seven-episode series and aims to have spinoffs in the future, with the spy characters having their own adventures in their native countries, India, Italy and Mexico.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have claimed that differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and forced the show into a round of expensive reshoots. The sources have said that the web series that was already costing at least $160 million net has an additional cost of $75 million attached to it, which would make it the second-most expensive show ever made.

The report further quotes sources which said that Amazon had reservations about early footage, with the Russo Brothers, who were busier with their other project, The Gray Man, and made a late entry. This led to “creative differences” and two competing cuts, one pushed by the Russos, the other by Appelbaum and Nemec. Soon there were two sides – Joe Russo and Appelbaum, who was the series showrunner. Appelbaum, along with Brian Kirk, who directed five out of seven episodes and line producer Sarah Bradshaw made an exit leading to expensive reshoots.

'Citadel' marks Priyanka's debut OTT project.