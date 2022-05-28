Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Grandma On Her Birth Anniversary

On her birthday, Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she remembers Nani.

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Grandma On Her Birth Anniversary
Priyanka Chopra Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 4:08 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra often uses her social media account to keep followers up to-date on her daily activities. On that note,  Chopra took a trip down memory lane on Friday, warmly remembering her late grandma on her birth anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her 'Nani' on her Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday, captioning it: "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji. In the photo that she shared, her Nani is caught looking at the newspaper which features an article about the actress. 

priyanka-chopra-misses-nani-.jpeg

According to Pinkvilla, Chopra is currently filming her upcoming Hollywood debut web series 'Citadel,' which will be directed by the Russo brothers. It is one of the most anticipated projects, and Chopra will be collaborating with Richard Madden. It will launch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Returns To 'Citadel' Sets After Welcoming Her Daughter Home

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Instagram Instagram Story Nick Jonas Priyanka-Nick Baby Citadel Russo Brothers Bollywood Actress Hollywood Actress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview