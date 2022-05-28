Actress Priyanka Chopra often uses her social media account to keep followers up to-date on her daily activities. On that note, Chopra took a trip down memory lane on Friday, warmly remembering her late grandma on her birth anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her 'Nani' on her Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday, captioning it: "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji. In the photo that she shared, her Nani is caught looking at the newspaper which features an article about the actress.

According to Pinkvilla, Chopra is currently filming her upcoming Hollywood debut web series 'Citadel,' which will be directed by the Russo brothers. It is one of the most anticipated projects, and Chopra will be collaborating with Richard Madden. It will launch on Amazon Prime Video.