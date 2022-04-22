Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Plans To Welcome A New Decade In Her Life, Calls 2022 'Life-Changing'

Actress Priyanka Chopra who will be turning 40 on July 18, plans to have a beach glimpse in the celebration. Check out what the actress had to say about it and the year so far.

Priyanka Chopra Plans To Welcome A New Decade In Her Life, Calls 2022 'Life-Changing'
Priyanka Chopra Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:52 pm

It has been a happening year for actress Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed a baby girl with her husband Nick Jonas in January via surrogacy. The actress is set to turn 40 on July 18, and the new mother has many things planned, as per the Economic Times. 

While having an interview with Travel+Leisure, she shared her birthday plans and said that she wants to go on a beach. "I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40," the actress shared. 

She is all ready to welcome a new decade in her life and she said, "It's the next decade of my life... I'm very excited about the future. I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in," 

Chopra appears in Bollywood and Hollywood. She made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with ‘Quantico’ and has become popular with more releases like ‘Baywatch’, ‘We Can Be Heroes’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. 

She further added, "I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it." On the professional front, she has a number of releases. She has ‘It’s All Coming Back’ with actor Sam Heughan based on 2016 German film. The movie is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, and she will be seen playing a struggling woman to move on from her fiancé’s death. 

The actress also wrapped the shoot for her series ‘Citadel’ from the directors of MCU movies, Russo Brothers. Though she is a workaholic, she believes in vacations and the star said in the interview further, "It took me about 20 years of working to realise taking vacations is a big part of healing, restoring yourself, and feeling and coming back energised. I make sure my vacations are what dreams are made of because I work bloody hard, so when I go on holiday, I want to holiday hard, too.” 

She is also eager to come back to India, "My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel," she added. 

The actress also revealed the name of her daughter recently, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

