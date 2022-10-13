Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Priya Malik On First Karwa Chauth: I Feel These Are All Metaphors To Make One Feel And Appreciate The Changes In Life

‘Bigg Boss 9’ actress Priya Malik speaks up about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after her recent wedding to Karan Bakshi.

Priya Malik With Karan Bakshi
Priya Malik With Karan Bakshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:05 pm

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Priya Malik recently tied the knot with her Delhi-based beau Karan Bakshi. The teacher, poet, actor and host, came into the limelight after her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 9’. Talking about Karwa Chauth, she says that the festival has always been significant for her, but this year it’s extra special.

“I’ve actually been observing it for the last couple of years but this year feels more special with my mehendi and sindoor and chooda and everything else. I personally feel these are all metaphors to make one feel and appreciate the changes in life much more strongly than before,” she says.

Talking about her plans this year, she says, “I’ll be going for my katha and thaali vataana with my friends and definitely eating some paani poori tonight. For sargi, I usually have fruits. We both fast until the Pooja in the evening and then have a cup of tea and wait for the moon. We both don’t make our occasions about gifts. His presence itself is a present. It’s always the little things that matter the most to me.”

