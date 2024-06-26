After the couple announced their pregnancy, Yuvika told Hindustan Times that it’s a beautiful feeling for her. “That is the one way I can describe how it feels right now. We both are on top of the world. I came to know sometime back but the doctor had said that till the time I don’t say, you can’t announce or tell anyone. It was so difficult to control sharing the news. Now, we are super excited after having made the announcement.” She, however, held back details about her due date, stating, “This is something that I would still like to keep under wraps,” she said.