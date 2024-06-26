Reality TV star Prince Narula took to his Instagram on Tuesday evening to announce that he and his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary, are expecting their first child together. While speculations around Yuvika’s pregnancy were circulating for some time, the news was finally confirmed on Tuesday through their social media accounts.
After the couple announced their pregnancy, Yuvika told Hindustan Times that it’s a beautiful feeling for her. “That is the one way I can describe how it feels right now. We both are on top of the world. I came to know sometime back but the doctor had said that till the time I don’t say, you can’t announce or tell anyone. It was so difficult to control sharing the news. Now, we are super excited after having made the announcement.” She, however, held back details about her due date, stating, “This is something that I would still like to keep under wraps,” she said.
Prince too is looking forward to his fatherhood journey, and added that their lives are getting started all over again, and how they are excited to live that life again. “Toofaan aane wala hai, bas taiyaari karo. What our parents used to see in us, they will now see in our kid. Naana Naani aur Daada Daadi toh bhut hi khush hain. It is them who will live their life again. Whether it's a granddaughter or grandson, they just want their grandchild to be healthy,” Prince said.
When asked if they wish to have a boy or girl, Prince said that he wanted a girl and Yuvika wanted a boy. “Shuru se hi mujhe ladki chahiye and Yuvi ko ladka chahiye. Girls are mostly close to their father, so I want to have someone on my side who can join me in fighting with Yuvika,” he quips. To this, Yuvika adds, “Car daali hai post mai so that doesn’t mean boy hi aayega, ladkiyaan bhi drive karti hai. All that matters is, I feel healthy and happy and that’s what we wish for our baby,” Prince signed off.
As for Yuvika and Prince, the couple first met during Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and got married three years later, in 2018.