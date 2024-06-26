Popular reality television personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have announced that they are set to welcome their first child together. The couple took to social media to share a joint announcement. In their announcement, they shared a picture of their red car and placed an exact toy replica of the same car next to it. Narula also penned a long note in Hindi and expressed his joy.
Taking to their Instagram, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared a picture of two cars. Along with the picture, Narula announced that they are expecting their first child soon. In his note, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because I am very happy and at the same time, I am nervous and thankful to God and am super excited for my parents. Because Privika baby is going to come very soon.”
Take a look at the announcement shared by the couple here.
In the same post, he joked how Chaudhary would become his ‘second’ baby after they welcome their first child. He mentioned how he wants to raise his child and also mentioned how exciting the journey has been ever since they found out about the pregnancy. He continued, “I can't wait when Dada, Dadi, Nana, Nani will bring him up, how they did with us. Baby, you teach English to the child, I will teach him Punjabi and Hindi. I love you and remember after a few days you are going to be my number 2.”
The post has fetched over 152K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left their warm wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, “God bless both of you always.” A second fan mentioned, “Ohhh waaaaahh congratulations bhai @princenarula congratulations bhabhi @yuvikachaudhary kya news dii hai bohat bohat wadaaiya hmesha khush raho.” A third fan commented, “Prince bhai…. new ROADIE coming out soon …congratulations bhaijaan.”