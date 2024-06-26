Television

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple had tied the knot in 2018.

Instagram
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular reality television personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have announced that they are set to welcome their first child together. The couple took to social media to share a joint announcement. In their announcement, they shared a picture of their red car and placed an exact toy replica of the same car next to it. Narula also penned a long note in Hindi and expressed his joy.

Taking to their Instagram, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared a picture of two cars. Along with the picture, Narula announced that they are expecting their first child soon. In his note, he wrote, “Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because I am very happy and at the same time, I am nervous and thankful to God and am super excited for my parents. Because Privika baby is going to come very soon.”

Take a look at the announcement shared by the couple here.

In the same post, he joked how Chaudhary would become his ‘second’ baby after they welcome their first child. He mentioned how he wants to raise his child and also mentioned how exciting the journey has been ever since they found out about the pregnancy. He continued, “I can't wait when Dada, Dadi, Nana, Nani will bring him up, how they did with us. Baby, you teach English to the child, I will teach him Punjabi and Hindi. I love you and remember after a few days you are going to be my number 2.”

The post has fetched over 152K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left their warm wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, “God bless both of you always.” A second fan mentioned, “Ohhh waaaaahh congratulations bhai @princenarula congratulations bhabhi @yuvikachaudhary kya news dii hai bohat bohat wadaaiya hmesha khush raho.” A third fan commented, “Prince bhai…. new ROADIE coming out soon …congratulations bhaijaan.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018. They met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 9.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade
  2. Delhi Photographer, His Wife, Kids Suffocate To Death At Home In Fire Triggered By Inverter Short Circuit
  3. Gurugram: 2 Leopards Spotted In Tikri Village, Panic Among Locals After 10 Cattle Killed | On CCTV
  4. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  5. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
Entertainment News
  1. Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations
  2. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon
  3. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
  4. Aasif Sheikh's Improvised Jokes On 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Sets Became Fan Favourites
  5. Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During RSA Vs AFG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?
  3. NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOA To Hike Monetary Rewards For Medallists: Report
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate Urges England Supporters To 'Stay With The Team' Amid Criticism
World News
  1. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  2. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  3. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
  4. US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self
  5. North Korea's Latest Missile Test Likely Failed: South Korea's Military
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade