Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours: When We're Expecting, We Will Announce It

Various reports and rumours have been circulating about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary joining the list of recent celebrity parents. However, the couple has denied these speculations, asserting that they have no intention of hiding this news, if it were true.
Since Tuesday, there has been speculation surrounding the couple, who have been married for five years, suggesting that they are expecting their first child together. This led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.
However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, the actress dismissed all rumours, stating, “Well, it is not at all true. We are not pregnant.”
She went on to say, “I don’t know how these rumours started, and found them amusing. I wondered how the world knew about my pregnancy before me. People find something to write about and things just escalate. So, there is no point reacting to it. I just read about the reports and laughed. We are not the ones who would hide the news. When we are expecting, we will announce and share the happy news with the world.”
The speculations arose when Prince Narula stated on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast that the couple will welcome a baby “very soon,” which was further interpreted by many. His wife clarified by saying, “We are trying to have a baby, and want to expand our family. But that doesn’t mean that we are pregnant.”
According to the same report, when the portal reached out to the ‘Splitsvilla 8’ winner, he too responded by saying, “That’s not true,” further putting a rest to all speculation.
The couple met during their time on ‘Bigg Boss 9,’ and their relationship blossomed into a romantic one. After years of dating, in October 2018, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Years later, it seems like the family of two will soon expand with an additional member.