Prachee Shah Paandya: Ekta Kapoor Has Been My Mentor And I Owe My TV Debut To Her

Prachee Shah Paandya has been one of the most popular names when it comes to the world of TV. However, despite being the reigning queen of TV in the 2000s, she decided to leave it all away and move to films. Now, that she has been slowly and steadily making a name for herself once again in the film world, she has been coming up with some of the best performances of her life. She recently did ‘Chhatriwali’ on Zee5, which has become one of the highest-grossing films on the platform this year.

But what happened that Prachee Shah Paandya moved away from? We ask. In her only candid way, she says, “My last show on TV was ‘Ek Shringar Swabhiman’ which was on Colors and I played the lead role in it which was Suraj Bartajya ji’s show and after that I just got really good films. I got ‘Mulk’ and I did ‘Judwaa 2’. I had a lot of dance shows that happened my way and, of course, my daughter is growing up and wanted to give more priority time to her. That was one of the prime reasons I moved away from TV.”

But would she be open to making a comeback to TV? “Not that I have moved away. I mean I'm still open very much open to doing TV. Provided I get something really nice, something progressive as playing the central character. So really looking forward to that,” adds Prachee Shah Paandya.

For the unversed, Prachee Shah Paandya was the reigning queen of Ekta Kapoor’s K-Serials in the 2000s. “My relationship with Ekta has been fabulous. She has been my mentor when I started television and I owe my complete initial television debut to her. Who can forget ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’? It's all thanks to her. She has been brilliant at whatever she has achieved so far. She knows I would love to work with her again. And it's a great rapport that I share with Ekta.”

Well, let’s hope Ekta Kapoor is listening, as we would definitely love to see one of the most loved TV bahu’s, Prachee Shah Paandya, back on the telly.