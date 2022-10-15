Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Prabhas Lauds Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', Says 'What An Extraordinary Experience'

'The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:40 am

After winning the praise from celebrities like  Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more, now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for Risabh Shetty's film 'Kantara'. The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. 

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time. While sharing the post he wrote, Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada.  The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

It has also become one of the highest rated movies on IMDB with a rating of 9.5 out of 10.  The makers, happy with the movie's performance, on Friday released the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

In his review of Kantara, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner.  He infuses every frame with pure visceral energy by introducing us to the wild, vibrant and youthful vigour of the lifestyle of the people of that region.”

Prabhas Kantara Rishabh Shetty Entertainment Indian Cinema Kannada Cinema Box Office Collection World Cinema
