Poonam Pandey Speaks On Accusing Sam Bombay Of Assault

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress. In November 2021, Poonam Pandey’s estranged husband Sam Bombay belongs to the Hindi film fraternity and is a director, producer, and editor. He was reportedly arrested after the actress filed a complaint against him for assaulting her. Poonam Pandey was hospitalized after complaining. The official Twitter handle of ANI had shared the statement of Mumbai Police in a tweet that read, “Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police”. Now, in the latest interview, Poonam opened up about her decision to file a complaint against Sam.

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Poonam Pandey said, “No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate.” She told that it is not as silly or funny as it sounds. She also said that is single now and not looking for anyone. Poonam Pandey announced her engagement on July 27, 2020, with Sam Bombay sharing a picture on her social media platform. A few days after their marriage, Poonam Pandey accused him of beating her up.

Poonam Pandey had complained Sam Bombay abused her before as well. A few days after their wedding Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa, alleging Sam Bombay had groped, intimidated, and abused her. At the time of the incident, Poonam Pandey was filming at Canacona village in South Goa. The Goa police arrested Sam Bombay but he was released on bail the next day