Pooja Hegde Calls Out Airline For Employee's Rude Behaviour

Pooja Hedge expressed anger on Twitter about how an airline employee misbehaved with her costume assistant while flying out of Mumbai.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:17 am

Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with a 'rude, arrogant, and ignorant' employee of a private airline firm. The actress was involved in an incident when she boarded an aircraft from Mumbai on June 9, when the employee behaved with her costume assistant for no apparent reason. 

She took to Twitter to open up about this, according to a report by The Times of India. 

The airline said, "Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms. Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences."

This whole incident got a lot of mixed reactions from people in the comments section. 

Hegde accepted the apology but pointed out that the apology must first be made to her costume assistant. 

