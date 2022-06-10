Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with a 'rude, arrogant, and ignorant' employee of a private airline firm. The actress was involved in an incident when she boarded an aircraft from Mumbai on June 9, when the employee behaved with her costume assistant for no apparent reason.

She took to Twitter to open up about this, according to a report by The Times of India.

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

The airline said, "Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms. Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences."

Thanks 4 apologising for his behaviour but honestly the first apology should go to my costume assistant towards whom he discriminated against and lastly us. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect,irrespective of where they come from or who they are.There’s a way to talk 1/2 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

This whole incident got a lot of mixed reactions from people in the comments section.

People, please don't believe this woman @hegdepooja

No detail mentioned. No context mentioned.

Just shaming someone because she has the massive reach.

We've seen this before. Remember that woman with the Zomato delivery guy?

Don't believe unless something is known for sure. — Curious Mind (@NeutralAudienc1) June 9, 2022

Just Think About the Employee you have Mentioned...Do you think Just Tweet Makes u Happier....He may loss his Job Because of you.... Earning Crores in a year is not an easy task for All...So Just think Before you Tweet — HARISH (@Ramsayszz) June 9, 2022

Just because she's an actress is she a bad person? Maybe what's she is saying could be true as well. If you wants to be fair stay in the middle and try to analyze both version of issues — Tamil Maaran (@LampardMaaran) June 9, 2022

Hegde accepted the apology but pointed out that the apology must first be made to her costume assistant.