Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

PM Modi Condoles Veteran Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician U.V. Krishnam Raju.

PM Modi Condoles Veteran Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju's Demise
PM Modi Condoles Veteran Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju's Demise IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 6:04 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician U.V. Krishnam Raju.
 

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Raju, who was actor Prabhas' uncle, passed away in the early hours of September 11. He had starred in several Telugu films since the 1960s and was last seen in Prabhas-starrer "Radhe Shyam", which was released earlier this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment PM Modi Telugu Cinema Krishnam Raju UV Krishnam Raju Garu Radhe Shyam Prabhas Prime Minister Of India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities