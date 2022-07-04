Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Payal Rohatgi To Wear Granny's Gold 'Kada' On Her Wedding

Actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh had announced their decision to get married on July 9 in May. The couple got engaged in 2014.

Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi Instagram/ @payalrohatgi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 3:55 pm

Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is all set to tie the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9, has chosen to wear temple jewellery on her big day and also her granny's gold 'Kada' (a bracelet that Sikhs and some Hindus wear around their right wrist).

While sharing details about this special Jewellery, Rohatgi said, "My Nani, I loved her. She has given me her gold kada which I am going to wear with my wedding jewellery. She was a sardarni."

"It's a really beautiful Kada and the design on it is amazing. I am going to miss her on my big day a lot, as she is not around. So I am going to wear her gold Kada in her memory, as a blessing from her," Rohatgi added.

After 12 years of togetherness, Rohatgi and Singh will tie the knot on July 9 in the presence of family and close friends in Agra.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Payal Rohatgi Celebrity Wedding Sangram Singh Jewellery Upcoming Celebrity Wedding Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh
