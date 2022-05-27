Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Get Married On July 9

Actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh on July 9. The couple got engaged in 2014 and have been in a relationship for 12 years.

Singh recently said that they will be getting married on July 9 in a ‘low key destination wedding’ in Ahmedabad or Udaipur, while talking to the Times of India. “Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur”, he told the publication.

The couple had earlier announced their decision to get married in July without revealing the date.

The couple wanted to tie the knot earlier but their plans had to be cancelled twice due to the unfortunate loss of family members.

“The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge.” Singh added.

While the wedding is going to be an intimate, close-knit affair, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the industry. Rohatgi and Singh met in 2011 on the sets of the reality TV show, Survivor India.