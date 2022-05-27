Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Get Married On July 9

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have announced their decision to get married on July 9 in a 'low key destination wedding'. The couple got engaged in 2014.

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh To Get Married On July 9
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 10:47 pm

Actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh on July 9. The couple got engaged in 2014 and have been in a relationship for 12 years.

Singh recently said that they will be getting married on July 9 in a ‘low key destination wedding’ in Ahmedabad or Udaipur, while talking to the Times of India. “Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur”, he told the publication. 

The couple had earlier announced their decision to get married in July without revealing the date. 

Related stories

Munawar Faruqui Beats Payal Rohatgi To Win Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Sangram Singh: Payal Rohatgi And I Will Get Married Closer To My Birthday In July

The couple wanted to tie the knot earlier but their plans had to be cancelled twice due to the unfortunate loss of family members.

“The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge.” Singh added. 

While the wedding is going to be an intimate, close-knit affair, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the industry. Rohatgi and Singh met in 2011 on the sets of the reality TV show, Survivor India. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh Celebrity Wedding Upcoming Celebrity Wedding Destination Wedding Wedding
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court