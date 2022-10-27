Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Pawan Sachdeva On Working With Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan: He Is Full Of Positive Energy

Fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva speaks up about working with Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. He shares his experience of working with the upcoming young actor.

Pawan Sachdeva And Babil Khan
Pawan Sachdeva And Babil Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 9:46 pm

Ahead of his debut in films, Babil Khan made another debut on the ramp by show-stopping for one of the country's biggest designers, Pawan Sachdeva. Khan has been making headlines for his unparalleled taste in fashion which even won him a tag of ‘The actor who does not need a stylist’.

Pawan Sachdeva shared his experience of collaborating with the actor for his special collection. He said, "It was really fun working with Babil. He is full of positive energy. He is a young, energetic, lively person. He has an athletic body, so my first thought was to give him something sporty and trendy, which goes with his personal style. He carried it off so confidently with the right attitude. His energy uplifted the vibe of the show, the crowd was at his feet."

The new collection is called ‘People of tomorrow’ which denotes a futuristic aesthetic with a variety of athleisure wear to formal wear, targeting all age groups.

Sharing the look images, Babil posted, "Honoured and grateful to walk for @pawansachdeva22 for @lakmefashionwk represented by @fdciofficial (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

"His energy uplifted the vibe of the show," Pawan Sachdeva concludes about Babil Khan.

