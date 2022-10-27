Pawan Sachdeva On Working With Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan: He Is Full Of Positive Energy

Ahead of his debut in films, Babil Khan made another debut on the ramp by show-stopping for one of the country's biggest designers, Pawan Sachdeva. Khan has been making headlines for his unparalleled taste in fashion which even won him a tag of ‘The actor who does not need a stylist’.

Pawan Sachdeva shared his experience of collaborating with the actor for his special collection. He said, "It was really fun working with Babil. He is full of positive energy. He is a young, energetic, lively person. He has an athletic body, so my first thought was to give him something sporty and trendy, which goes with his personal style. He carried it off so confidently with the right attitude. His energy uplifted the vibe of the show, the crowd was at his feet."

The new collection is called ‘People of tomorrow’ which denotes a futuristic aesthetic with a variety of athleisure wear to formal wear, targeting all age groups.

Sharing the look images, Babil posted, "Honoured and grateful to walk for @pawansachdeva22 for @lakmefashionwk represented by @fdciofficial (sic)."

