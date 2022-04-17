Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan To Be Seen In Three Avatars For 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Actor Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will show the actor in three different avatars and almost 30 various themed outfits.

Pawan Kalyan To Be Seen In Three Avatars For 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
Pawan Kalyan Instagram/ @pavankalyanofficial_

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:44 pm

Actor Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting some high-end action sequences for his awaited mythological movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. A source has opened up on some exciting things relating to the actor’s appearance and the fans are getting impatient. 

According to a report in Pinkvilla,  Kalyan will reportedly be seen in three avatars in the movie. The producers have said that the actor will sport 30 different themed outfits as well. The source said, "His appearance will be the main attraction of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.”

Related stories

'Bheemla Nayak' Fan Review: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Praised For Its Superb Action

Pawan Kalyan's Next Joins A Long List Of Films That Have Been Delayed

Jacqueline Fernandez Opts Out Of Pawan Kalyan’s Film Due To Involvement In Sukhesh Chandrasekhar Case?

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will show the actor in a role of warrior. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal will play the leading lady.  Kalyan has also got marital arts training for the Krish directorial. He wishes to conclude to shoot soon because it has been in works for a long time. 

The film was planned for a release on January 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. However, it was later rescheduled to release on April 29. Pandemic and Kalyan’s political commitments led to further delay and the release has been postponed yet again.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pawan Kalyan Nidhi Agerwal Nargis Fakhri ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Art And Entertainment Upcoming Movies Upcoming Telugu Movie Entertainment Pawan Kalyan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Beast' Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Struggles As 'KGF: Chapter 2' Steals The Show

'Beast' Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Struggles As 'KGF: Chapter 2' Steals The Show

7 Charming Bookstore Cafes In India

7 Charming Bookstore Cafes In India