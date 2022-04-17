Pawan Kalyan To Be Seen In Three Avatars For 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Actor Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting some high-end action sequences for his awaited mythological movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. A source has opened up on some exciting things relating to the actor’s appearance and the fans are getting impatient.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kalyan will reportedly be seen in three avatars in the movie. The producers have said that the actor will sport 30 different themed outfits as well. The source said, "His appearance will be the main attraction of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.”

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will show the actor in a role of warrior. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal will play the leading lady. Kalyan has also got marital arts training for the Krish directorial. He wishes to conclude to shoot soon because it has been in works for a long time.

The film was planned for a release on January 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. However, it was later rescheduled to release on April 29. Pandemic and Kalyan’s political commitments led to further delay and the release has been postponed yet again.