Pankaj Udhas Was Beyond A Ghazal Singer Merely 'Intoxicating' The World

His career is a testament to the pervasive appeal of ghazal, for Pankaj Udhas, among the foremost who brought the perceived elitist genre of music into the popular sphere, hailed well beyond its prime catchment area, but mastered the form with dedication and performed it with panache.

Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on Monday aged 72, is usually - and erroneously - seen as a purveyor of the ghazal's "maikhana" tradition.