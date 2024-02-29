Pamela Salem Dies At 80: ‘James Bond’ And ‘Doctor Who’ Star Passes Away

The world of entertainment has been bereaved. One of the shining stars of the showbiz world has passed away leaving a massive void in the hearts and minds of the audiences. Pamela Salem has died at the age of 80. The cause of her death hasn’t been disclosed as of yet. Fans and friends of the actress have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief as this sudden news of the actress’ death.
Pamela Salem was best known for playing Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond film, ‘Never Say Never Again’. Also, she played the principal character of Professor Rachel Jensen in ‘Doctor Who’.
Not many would know that ‘Never Say Never Again’, where Pamela Salem co-starred opposite Sean Connery, isn’t still considered an official 007 film. This was one of the two films that were considered unofficial James Bond films because they were not produced by Eon Productions, who are usually the main producers of the franchise. This was produced by Warner Bros. This was made possible only because after a long drawn legal battle screenwriter Kevin McClory retained the rights of making the novels to the movie.
Pamela Salem also starred with Sean Connery in ‘The First Great Train Robbery’. Not many actresses can boast of having worked Sean Connery in more than two films.
For the unversed, Pamela Salem was born in 1944 in India. She studied in London before moving to the US. She has worked in films like ‘ER’, ‘Blake's 7’, ‘The Tripods’, ‘Into The Labyrinth’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Counter Measures’, ‘The Robots’ and many others.
We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and close ones of Pamela Salem. May her soul rest in peace.