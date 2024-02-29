Pamela Salem Dies At 80: ‘James Bond’ And ‘Doctor Who’ Star Passes Away

Not many would know that ‘Never Say Never Again’, where Pamela Salem co-starred opposite Sean Connery, isn’t still considered an official 007 film. This was one of the two films that were considered unofficial James Bond films because they were not produced by Eon Productions, who are usually the main producers of the franchise. This was produced by Warner Bros. This was made possible only because after a long drawn legal battle screenwriter Kevin McClory retained the rights of making the novels to the movie.