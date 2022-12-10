Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Palash Sen's Latest Song 'Kesariya Baalma' Was Recorded 17 Years Ago

Home Art & Entertainment

Palash Sen's Latest Song 'Kesariya Baalma' Was Recorded 17 Years Ago

Singer Palash Sen has come out with a new romantic number 'Kesariya Baalma', which he was written and composed 18 years ago and recorded a year after that.

Singer Palash Sen believes he will always be a small town boy
Singer Palash Sen believes he will always be a small town boy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:21 pm

Singer Palash Sen has come out with a new romantic number 'Kesariya Baalma', which he was written and composed 18 years ago and recorded a year after that.

Band Euphoria's 'Kesariya Baalma' is a love story in the backdrop of Jaisalmer's balmy afternoons, where Palash is seen wheeling away his ladylove through the city's dusty roads on an old school Bajaj Chetak as a rustic and hero-esque tour guide - Gulab Singh. Palash has donned the director's hat once again, with the rest of the band members doubling up as crew.

Starring Mariette Valsan and the singer himself, the unbelievable reincarnation, and the unspoken emotions flowing through the actors is effortlessly built in the video.

He said: "This song was written and composed 18 years back -recorded 17 years back - took me 17 years to conceptualise and release it the way I wanted to. Was written in a moment for that moment. Then 17 years later that moment got shattered. Was it just a dream?"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Palash Sen
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe