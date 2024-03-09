Original Negative Of Kasaravalli’s 'Dweepa' Was Left To Rot For Six Years For Want Of Rs 30,000

"Right now, in India, Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is the go-to organisation for restoring damaged films. But it is for them to decide whether they want to restore 'Dweepa' or not," said Halkere.

When contacted, founder-director of FHF, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a filmmaker himself, said if films by Kasaravalli require restoration or preservation, FHF will do it without a second thought.

"This is at the core of what we do at FHF – we look for films that are invaluable but are lost somehow, preserve and restore them. We also have a temperature and humidity controlled vault where films can be stored. Normally, say if Farhan Akhtar wants to use our services, we will charge him, of course. But if it is Kasaravalli’s films, we will do everything we can to improve public access to those gems, even if we are not going to be paid for it," Dungarpur told PTI over the phone.