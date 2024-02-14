On Valentine's Day, Adah Sharma Joins Hands With Animal Hospital

Actress Adah Sharma, who is an ardent animal lover, will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her furry friends as she has joined hands with an animal hospital on the day of love.

Now Adah has teamed up with animal hospital TOLFA (Tree of Life for Animals). Talking about the same, Adah said: "I'm very excited about this project. I have been given so much and I want to give back. I want to do a lot for animals.