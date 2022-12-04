On Jin's Birthday, A Look At 5 Iconic Songs By BTS

The birthday of ecah BTS member is celebrated as global affair by their ARMYs and as Jin celebrates his 30th birthday today, The Bangtan Boy’s eldest member's milestone day is going to be a special day as well. However, this time, Jin’s birthday will act as an emotional farewell of sorts, both for fans and his fellow band members.

This will mark Jin’s last birthday before he enlists in South Korea’s mandatory military service. He will reportedly enlist on December 13 at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. As this is going to be one last major event where he will get to celebrate with his fellow members and ARMYs, let's take a look at some of the iconic songs given by the band members and how the world fell in love with them.

Butter: Butter was their second English song brought much hope to ARMY in a world filled with heartache and heaviness during Corona times. Butter topped Billboard charts and received a nod at the Grammys 2022.

Fake Love: The theme of the lead single from their album Love Yourself: Tear revolved around forcing emotion in relationships. However, the songs had a powerful chorus, drums.

Mic Drop: There is hardly anyone who doesnt like Mic Drop. The song addresses those who questioned the band’s success and has scathing remarks for the haters. The message is evident in the chorus itself, “Did you see my bag, it’s full of trophies and hell’a thick,” while Jin balances out the angst and asks, “How you dare?” The dance break is unforgettable.

Black Swan: With heavy beats and melancholy instrumentals, Black Swan truly depicts their artistic capabilities

Fire: Fire is a song of sheer frustration and mockery, and is a shout-out to youngsters to set ‘fire’ to all the restrictions that hold them back. V’s part ‘Set everything on fire’ is a demonstration of the band’s message to the youth, and the band’s co-ordinated legwork at the end of the song spearheaded by Jimin adds to the magic of the song.