Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
On Completing 20 Years In Film Industry Kaniha Says She Is Living Life On Her Own Terms

Actress Kaniha, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, says that she's living life on her own terms.

Kaniha
Kaniha Instagram: @kaniha_official

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 5:33 pm

The actress, who chose to put out a self appreciation post, on the occasion of completing 20 years in the film industry, said: "Living life on my terms..."

"Twenty years in this beautiful industry, still holding ground. Saying no to many projects, saying yes to few projects, for reasons that mater to me. With my morals held high because 'YES', they matter to me."

"Holding my head high, with my chin up. This is a self-appreciation post. Thanks for all those who have been part of my journey and respect my choices. Proud to be me. Happy for my journey. Lot more to come."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official)


Kaniha, who is known for her philosophy of taking responsibility for one own's happiness, is best known for her performance in films like the Mammootty-starrer 'Pazhassi Raja', 'Ottesi Cheputunna' and 'Five Star'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

