Popular Dhallywood actress Nusraat Faria had to be rushed to the hospital at midnight in Banani, in the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka. The actress fell unconscious and her family members had to take her and rush to the nearest hospital available. The reports were confirmed by Nusraat Faria’s mother Parveen Akhter.
As per reports, Nusraat Faria’s mother confirmed that her daughter had been suffering from gastric problems in the past few days. But there was nothing serious as such. But the mother is also confused as to what triggered this and how she fell unconscious. However, what she confirmed was that Nusraat Faria did feel like eating anything in the past few days and was even having severe headaches. She was feeling a bit more weak than usual. But it was only in the evening that she was suddenly feeling dizzy and went senseless for quite some time. It was around this time that the family didn’t wait and rushed her to the hospital, confirmed the mother.
After a few hours at the hospital, Parveen Akhter confirmed that the prayers of all the fans and followers of her daughter have started to work and she is getting better slowly. Nusraat Faria regained her consciousness and was also able to talk. The doctors have asked Parveen Akhter to be at the hospital by the side of her daughter, and informed her that blood tests would be done in the morning for her daughter, which might tell more about why this was triggered.
As per reports, the doctors at the hospital gave the actress saline and it was then that she started feeling a bit better. Probably the entire thing was caused by physical weakness.
For the unversed, Nusraat Faria made her big debut with the Bangladesh-India co-production ‘Aashiqui’ in 2015 and soon she became a household name thanks to the popularity of the film. Recently she played the character of Sheikh Hasina in the Shyam Benegal film ‘Mujib: Ekti Jatir Rupokar’.
Here’s praying for Nusraat Faria’s speedy recovery.