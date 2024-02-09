As per reports, Nusraat Faria’s mother confirmed that her daughter had been suffering from gastric problems in the past few days. But there was nothing serious as such. But the mother is also confused as to what triggered this and how she fell unconscious. However, what she confirmed was that Nusraat Faria did feel like eating anything in the past few days and was even having severe headaches. She was feeling a bit more weak than usual. But it was only in the evening that she was suddenly feeling dizzy and went senseless for quite some time. It was around this time that the family didn’t wait and rushed her to the hospital, confirmed the mother.