Nivedita Basu On OTT Censorship: There’s No Platform As Such Where You Can Express Yourself Vocally And Openly

OTT censorship has been a burning topic of discussion for the past few years. Censorship has been there for ages. The CBFC has been censoring movies always, but with the advent of OTT, a lot of people have been saying that because it’s a censor-less medium, filmmakers are taking advantage of it. But is it actually?

Nivedita Basu, head of content strategy and business alliances, Atrangii OTT channel, says, “I think in India OTT did meet censorship. It is going to happen sooner or later considering I am heading an OTT content. I know that I have to stick to the norms and make sure that the content which is going on is viewable. A lot of people are feeling that after television why should OTT be even censored? There is no platform as such where you can express yourself vocally and openly. There should be censorship because you can’t just speak your mind entirely in whatever way. There should be a funnelling of putting things out there.”

“We, as channel heads, have to be policing this content because other world people who just follow content and watch it or are ardent viewers. They are so religious about it that they start believing what they see. I will take it as a boon and will make sure to give my best content is put forward with proper censorship and certification so that whoever is coming to watch with family, with children, young, old should know what they prey to,” says Basu.

Basu is also the producer and director of the web series, ‘Tandoor’.