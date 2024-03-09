When Nitish Bharadwaj was asked if he would marry again, he told Telly Talk India, “In this marriage, I have faced extreme amounts of abuse of all sorts, and even now with parental alienation, my two children are being taken away from me. If I tell you only the two lines my 11-year-old daughters told me, ‘Papa, we are disgusted to call you our father,’ this is what one child told me.”