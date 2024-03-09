In February this year, 'Mahabharat' actor Nitish Bharadwaj, filed a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate of mental harassment and unruly conduct. The actor had also accused Smita of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani. In a new interview, Nitish has opened up about the reaction of his daughters amid the legal battle with his ex-wife.
When Nitish Bharadwaj was asked if he would marry again, he told Telly Talk India, “In this marriage, I have faced extreme amounts of abuse of all sorts, and even now with parental alienation, my two children are being taken away from me. If I tell you only the two lines my 11-year-old daughters told me, ‘Papa, we are disgusted to call you our father,’ this is what one child told me.”
He added, “Why is the child saying this after doing everything?” He said its because their parents separation has taken a toll on them. The acor also sad that spirituality, meditation, philosophy, and the guidance of his guru and closest friends keep him going.
“It’s a lie that I am asking for money. I’m asking for my money that I was cheated of. I feel I’m cheated. So today, it is my children’s battle I’m fighting. So I don’t know whether I’ll be able to do justice to any other woman. The institution of marriage is special to me. I believe in it. I have seen many, many, successful marriages including my parents’ marriage,'' he said further.
For those unware, Nitish was earlier married to Monisha Patil. They separated in 2005 and have two children - a son and a daughter. got The 'Kedarnath' actor got married to Smita, who is an IAS officer, on March 14, 2009. They ended their 12 years of marriage by parting ways in 2019.