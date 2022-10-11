Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Nimrat Kaur: Grateful To Witness And Be Working In The Era That's Bookmarked By Amitabh Bachchan’s Life Story

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Nimrat Kaur took to social media to pen down a heart-warming note for the iconic actor.

Amitabh Bachchan And Nimrat Kaur
Amitabh Bachchan And Nimrat Kaur Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 3:47 pm

Nimrat Kaur took her Instagram to handle to share a picture of the actor and wrote, "Celebrating Mr Amitabh Bachchan's eight awe-inspiring decades today. Marvelling at the evergreen nature of an entire ecosystem he represents, akin to the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpavriksh. So grateful to witness and be working in the era that's bookmarked by his life story. Thank you for being who you are Sir. And thank you for being relentlessly extraordinary. Happy Birthday, @amitabhbachchan Sir. #GOAT #HappyBirthdayAmitabh Bachchan #AB80 (sic)."

Earlier this year the legendary actor sent her way a note and a bouquet of flowers as a token of his deep admiration for her performance as Bimla Devi in ‘Dasvi’ calling it exceptional with nuances and gestures, everything.

On recalling that special moment on Big B's birthday, Nimrat Kaur expressed, "What a badge of honour it felt like to have received that generous and kind acknowledgement from someone of his stature and virtues. It means a lot to me and I am forever grateful for his blessings. I await sharing screen space with him one day. He really does represent the mythical wish-fulfilling tree that has given us everything. I wish him the greatest health, abundance and happiness on his most special day.”

On the work front, the actress is currently preparing for Mikhil Musale's ‘Happy Teacher's Day’ to be released on Teachers Day 2023.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Bombay India
