Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nick Jonas Reaches Emergency Room After Softball Injury

Singer Nick Jonas limped to an emergency room after sustaining an injury during his weekly softball game. He was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas.

Nick Jonas Reaches Emergency Room After Softball Injury
Nick Jonas Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:21 pm

American singer Nick Jonas recently suffered an injury while playing his weekly softball game. He was struck by a ball. During these games, the singer is frequently cheered on by his wife, Actress Priyanka Chopra. After the injury, he was observed limping into the emergency room.

Jonas arrived at the hospital in a Range Rover with his brother Kevin Jonas, still wearing his softball uniform. He limped back to the car after realising they had entered the wrong room. Page Six received a video of the visit, which was reshared by a fan page. Jonas’ fans wished him a swift recovery, adding that he is prone to similar injuries.

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Speaks Up On Embracing Fatherhood

Nick Jonas Confirms Jonas Brothers's Upcoming New Collaborations

Chopra was not at this game as she is attending a Bulgari Launch Event in Paris. She was joined by Actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop band BLACKPINK singer Lisa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actress recently finished shooting for the web series ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in the films ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, ‘Ending Things’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Priyanka Chopra Softball Emergency Room Injury Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son