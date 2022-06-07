Nick Jonas Reaches Emergency Room After Softball Injury

American singer Nick Jonas recently suffered an injury while playing his weekly softball game. He was struck by a ball. During these games, the singer is frequently cheered on by his wife, Actress Priyanka Chopra. After the injury, he was observed limping into the emergency room.

Jonas arrived at the hospital in a Range Rover with his brother Kevin Jonas, still wearing his softball uniform. He limped back to the car after realising they had entered the wrong room. Page Six received a video of the visit, which was reshared by a fan page. Jonas’ fans wished him a swift recovery, adding that he is prone to similar injuries.

Chopra was not at this game as she is attending a Bulgari Launch Event in Paris. She was joined by Actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop band BLACKPINK singer Lisa.

The actress recently finished shooting for the web series ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in the films ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, ‘Ending Things’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.