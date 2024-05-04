Nick Jonas Down With Influenza-A, Apologizes To Fans In Mexico For Rescheduling Concert Dates

Our very own national jiju, Nick Jonas, has fallen prey to influenza. The singer, who’s currently on tour, took to his Instagram account to apologize to fans because the two shows that were supposed to take place in Mexico over the weekend, have now been rescheduled due to the singer’s ill health.
In the video shared, the singer, in a hoarse throat, is heard saying, “Hey everybody, it’s Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it’s just gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough.” He mentioned that despite getting it checked by the doctor, his health hadn’t improved.
He further went on to say, “I just need to recover and beat this thing. I’m so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I’m heartbroken over this. Again, I’m really sorry, but I got to try to beat this thing.”
The Jonas Brother captioned it, “Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show, and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time. These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!”
Many fans took to the comments section to pass on ‘Get Well Soon,’ and ‘Take Care’ wishes for the ‘Jealous’ crooner.
As for the rest of the shows, the Jonas Brothers’ next show will be held in Portugal, and conclude in Poland on October 16. In addition to his music endeavours, he has been cast to play the role of a rockstar in the upcoming musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’ opposite Paul Rudd.