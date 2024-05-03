'Power Ballad': Paul Rudd Teams Up With Nick Jonas For A Musical Comedy Being Helmed By Jon Carney

In a fresh development, Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd are slated to headline the upcoming film, titled ‘Power Ballad,’ being helmed by Jon Carney, known for directing hits like ‘Once’ and ‘Sing Street,’ marking an exciting new collaboration.
Carney and Peter McDonald co-wrote the project, currently filming in Dublin, Ireland, featuring Rudd as a wedding singer and Jonas as a struggling pop star. The forthcoming film’s official synopsis reads: “An uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star and the song that comes between them.”
Anthony Bregman’s Likely Story is leading production, partnered with 30WEST for financing alongside Screen Ireland. Peter Cron from Likely Story joins producers Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan from Treasure Entertainment, alongside Carney and Bregman, in bringing the project to life.
“I’m delighted to be working with so many great people,” said Carney, adding, “I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen.”
30WEST, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group are gearing up for the Cannes Film Festival later this month to facilitate the sale of the project.
“We are so excited to bring John Carney’s next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high,” said Alex Walton of WME, adding, “‘Power Ballad’ is fun and heart-warming – themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they’re looking for.”
Nothing else about the film has been revealed so far. But more details should be announced the sooner we approach Cannes Film Festival.
As for the lead actors’ current endeavours, Rudd is currently seen in theatres for his role in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ He will next be seen in the indie film, ‘Friendship’ and ‘Death of a Unicorn.’ Similarly, Jonas, primarily a singer, also has a couple of films to his portfolio including ‘Camp Rock,’ and most famously, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ among others.