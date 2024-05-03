'Power Ballad': Paul Rudd Teams Up With Nick Jonas For A Musical Comedy Being Helmed By Jon Carney

As for the lead actors’ current endeavours, Rudd is currently seen in theatres for his role in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ He will next be seen in the indie film, ‘Friendship’ and ‘Death of a Unicorn.’ Similarly, Jonas, primarily a singer, also has a couple of films to his portfolio including ‘Camp Rock,’ and most famously, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ among others.