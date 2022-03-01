Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pull Out Of Russia Amidst Their War With Ukraine

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia. The entertainment business has received a setback in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Disney has become the first major Hollywood studio to pause its release in Russia.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” a Walt Disney Co. spokesperson said in a statement as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” the Walt Disney Co. spokesperson added.

‘Turning Red’ was to be released on March 10 in Russia, including Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Disney’s other upcoming releases that were going to be released in Russia include ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' on May 5 and ‘Lightyear’ on June 16 are also paused.

Netflix also said that it will not carry Russian state television channels, which the streamer could be required to host under Russian law beginning in March. “Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” offered a Netflix spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros pulled ‘The Batman’ from its upcoming release in Russia as studio executives across Hollywood debate whether to pull their upcoming movies from Russia. Sony followed suit in the early evening hours of Monday and said it wouldn’t release Jared Leto’s 'Morbius’ in Russia in late March.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,” the report added.