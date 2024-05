Neha Sharma Plays The Femme Fatale In ‘36 Days’ Teaser

The show also stars Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikr, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai. Directed by Vishal Furia, '36 Days' is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days', originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios. One of the sequences in the teaser also features trans-actor-singer Sushant Divgikr in an opulent outfit as they croon a ballad in their feminine voice inside the ballroom. ‘36 Days’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is set to stream on Sony LIV.