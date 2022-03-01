Neha Kakkar Turns Director For Her Music Video 'Narazgi'

Singer Neha Kakkar released her new single ‘Narazgi’ on Tuesday (March 1). Kakkar also donned the hat of a directed for this music video in addition to singing the romantic track.

‘Narazgi’, starring Kakkar and Akshay Oberoi, tells the story of a young girl who tries to communicate with her ex-boyfriend.

Kakkar is seen sitting on a stage-like setup at a party in the beginning of the video. The singer looks can be seen in a red saree and even sings a few lines in English. This is when co-actor Oberoi enters the garden, accompanied by a young lady. The singer can be seen singing for him, attempting to reconcile their differences through her song.

Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh, Kakkar's husband, showered love on her and the new song. Singh commented on a video clip of the music video that the singer shared on Instagram. He wrote, “Just wow!! I’m in love with you and this song!!.”

Singer Tony Kakkar also commented on the video with, “Bliss .”