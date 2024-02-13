Neha Hasora: Learned To Make Flower Garlands For Sailee's Role

Actress Neha Hasora, who plays Sailee in the upcoming show 'Udne Ki Aasha' shared about the preparations she underwent for the role, saying she learned how to make flower garlands, as her character is a florist.

'Udne Ki Aasha', starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Hasora (Sailee), depicts the love saga of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Sachin is a taxi driver, while Sailee is a florist.