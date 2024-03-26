Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari, the diva of the 80s, who made her comeback with 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', has recently made her debut on Audible's in the Hindi version of the fourth season of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine'. She has voiced the character of Jean Grey in the audio series. In an interview with Outlook India, Neelam Kothari spoke about lending her voice, the challenges she faced and her experience. Neelam also opened up if she would be making a full-fledged comeback to the screens or not.
Excerpts from Neelam Kothari's interview.
How was the experience, what were the challenges you faced and how did you prep for it?
When Audible approached me to be part of this whole Marvel universe, I was extremely excited because it's something that I've never done before. I think taking it forward, this medium is going to be huge. I thought it was something very different for me and also to be associated with the hit series Marvel. To be part of this adaptation of the franchise is something that I was really excited to be part of.
Talking about the challenges, it was a little difficult for me because me as an artist, I had to transport myself into that Marvel world and had to stick to the script, the bounce script that was given to me. Normally, when you're in front of the camera, you can sort of improvise and change it a little bit. But in this format, they had their specifics. So, in the beginning, I found it a little challenging as it's a new and different world.
Was it difficult for you as the series is in Hindi?
I've done over 40 films in Hindi. But when I read that it's in Hindi, I was a little apprehensive in the beginning. But then, I mean, I've done 40 films and, this is something that I'm going to deliver 100%. Yes, Hindi is not my forte but I wanted to give it my best.
What do you have to say about this new form of entertainment?
I think it's a fantastic format because it's incredibly intimate and personal. This medium is in your headphones and you can listen to whatever you want to. I just love the idea of that. It's perfect for all moments, whether you're cooking, unwinding, working out, whatever. You're putting yourself into another world and your own version of that world. Because when you read a book, it's a similar thing. Here you're doing things and you're listening.
Are you a fan of superheroes? If yes, who is your favourite?
To be honest with you, I am not into superheroes. Obviously, I've heard of the whole Marvel universe. So it's just something that interested me and the character of Jean Grey. Just to be part of this whole magnificent universe of Marvel, is what excited me.
If you get a superpower, what would be that one thing that you'd like to change in the past?
I don't want to change anything. With all the powers in the world, I would not change a single day of my life. I think whatever came my way was amazing. If it wasn't that amazing, it was a learning experience.
Tell us about the upcoming season, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. What more can we expect from you?
There's going to be triple the drama, triple the spice, triple the emotions, and triple the comedy. So it's just going to be a lot, a lot, this season, because now there's just seven people.
When can we see you in a full-fledged role?
My daughter is 11. I think right now at this point in my life, I have certain priorities and my priority right now is my daughter. Frankly speaking I don't have the bandwidth to do a full-fledged show right now. If something really, really interesting comes my way, I might consider, but right now at this point in my life, I think I have enough going on.
Do you think the standards of how a heroine should look like has changed now as how it was in the eighties and the nineties?
Definitely it has evolved. A lot of emphasis is given on looks and what you're wearing now, especially because of social media. When I was doing films in the eighties and nineties, there was no social media. So, there wasn't much of pressure, but today there is a lot more pressure on the younger actors and actresses. I definitely feel that.